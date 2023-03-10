East Limestone High School junior Donovan Butler, 17, is heading to the “Marching Music’s Major League” as he will travel this summer to march with the 6 time DCI World Champion Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps.
“DCI is almost like a professional level marching band. They focus on it for months on end — just perfecting what they do so they can perform for people,” Butler said.
The Spartans Drum and Bugle Corps describes themselves as “a community-based performing arts program in Nashua, New Hampshire. We are an independent, nonprofit organization and not affiliated with any school or government institution. We are one of the most respected and established organizations in the drum corps activity.”
Butler, who plays mellophone in the East Limestone Band, will travel to New Hampshire this summer and perform with the Spartans around the country. Butler sent an interest form to the DCI website, and the Spartans contacted Butler to submit an audio audition. After seeing his video, he was selected.
“I will gain a lot of experience when it comes to my musicality and playability. I feel like it will definitely benefit me in my further education. I plan on majoring in music education after I graduate,” Butler said.
He credits both his love of playing in the band and his band director Mark McChristian for inspiring him. McChristian once toured as a member of the Blue Devils and has given Butler advice and insight on DCI.
“He has told me about his tour and what he did. I will probably end up using some of that when I get there, but obviously it’s been a bit of time between when he did it and now. Not everything is going to be the same,” Butler said.
McChristian said, “This is just an absolutely wonderful opportunity. The experience he is going to get from it – the time I spent on tour, I learned more about brass when I was marching corps than probably all the undergraduate work that I did at UNA. It is a very focused and instructive environment. You eat, sleep, drink, and breathe it for 10-12 hours a day, every day. You are going to be amazing as a player when you have the opportunity to do this.”
Donovon is excited to travel to New Hampshire on his own but admits that he is a bit nervous.
He said, “I think it is definitely a really good opportunity for me, and I think I should take it now because there is a chance it won’t happen to me again.”
Once Butler arrives in New Hampshire, housing, meals, and other necessities are provided. They will practice, on average, five days a week and for up to 12 hours a day.
“We don’t finish the show by the first time we perform it. We perfect it as we perform it up until finals. We will travel around to different states, about 8,000 miles total, and we are playing the show as far as we have gotten in. Then, in between the days we perform the show, we rehearse it and add to it. By the time finals come around, it should be perfect for us to perform,” Butler said.
Butler is asking for the community’s support in helping him make this dream come true.
“DCI is, overall, a very expensive activity. The tuition for it is around $3,900, and it’s also a very long distance,” Butler said. “Any form of any financial support would be greatly appreciated, or sharing the link.”
Butler will attend a spring training camp in New Hampshire on Memorial Day weekend. In June, he will move in and begin rehearsals. The Spartans will travel throughout July until time for the DCI Finals in mid-August. He does not expect the timing to interfere with his senior marching band season at East Limestone.
“When he comes back, we are going to be picking his brain for some of the latest things he has been taught. What did you guys do for warm ups? What are the different techniques being taught,” McChristian said. “Anything that he brings back is going to be invaluable as far as tools we could put in the tool box for the future.”
Butler hopes to attend the University of North Alabama after high school. He sees himself being a band director, instructor, or professor. He would be happy at the high school or collegiate level.
“As an inspiring music educator, it’s going be a wonderful opportunity for him,” McChristian said.
Butler wished to thank his parents Justin Butler and Wendy Butler, his girlfriend Hannah Lee, and Mr. McChristian for their support. For those interested in helping Butler with expenses as he travels to New Hampshire, he has established a gofundme at https://gofund.me/17558365.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.