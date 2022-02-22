Keeping Athens Limestone Beautiful is looking for volunteers for this year’s Elk River Cleanup. The cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 from 8 a.m to 12 p.m. starting at the boat launch off of Hatchery Road in West Limestone.
KALB invites individuals, families, businesses, groups and organizations to join them as they work to remove trash from the Elk River and surrounding areas. Although it is not required, those planning on pitching in are asked to register, as it is helpful to those organizing.
Supplies such as trash bags, gloves, vests and litter grabbers will be provided by TVA, KALB and Keep Alabama Beautiful, but participants are encouraged to bring their own too, especially gloves. Rakes, shovels, chains, waders and other equipment are welcomed to help remove difficult debris. Volunteers who wish to bring watercraft are also welcomed as long as all the required safety equipment is onboard.
All volunteers are reminded to dress appropriately, as the terrain can be rugged. Participants should wear long pants and footwear appropriate for the work to be done (no sandals). Wear clothes that you can get dirty and that are weather appropriate. Volunteers are also encouraged to wear sun screen and/or insect repellent as needed for protection dependent upon weather and location.
Lunch will be served to the volunteers after the clean-up.
To register, email KALB at KALBCares@gmail.com or call (256) 233-8000 to inform KALB that you will be participating. All volunteers must sign a hold harmless agreement. Volunteers under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult and have a hold harmless agreement signed.
For more information, contact KALB or follow the event page:
https://www.facebook.com/events/3179599989030840.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.