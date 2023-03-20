Last week, the Elkmont and West Limestone bands travelled to Orlando to march in the Universal Studios Stars Performance Parade. The group was made up of an honors group of musicians from both schools.
Students were given several fundraising opportunities to help them raise funds for the cost of the trip. The band students had only three rehearsals — a total of three-and-a-half hours of practice together — to perfect their music and marching.
While preparing for their trip to Universal, the students were also involved in many other projects. They were preparing for their Music Performance Assessment, at which both Elkmont and West Limestone earned Superior ratings. The group was also busy during that time preparing and leading the Athens Mardi Gras Parade as the Mardi Gras Second Line.
Additionally, the West Limestone band had to learn the fight song for the Philadelphia Eagles for pep rallies in honor of Reed Blankenship and the Eagles being in the Super Bowl.
A member of the Elkmont band earned a position in both the District and All-State Band, and both schools had a tremendous presence in the Limestone County Honor Band as well as participating in several college honor bands, including Alabama and Auburn. These are just a few of the activities the student musicians were busy with while preparing for their appearance at Universal Studios.
West Limestone Director of Bands Davin Kyle and Elkmont Director of Bands Brian Pigg said that asking the students performing in the parade at Universal Studios was really expecting them them to go above and beyond.
“We are incredibly proud to have them come together to perform patriotic music in Universal Studios,” Kyle and Pigg said. “The combined red, white, and blue uniforms were the perfect match for the event. This was a memory the students will take with them for years.”
Kyle and Pigg also stated, "It was so nice to collaborate together and work with each others’ students. It really takes time for students to adjust to performing with other musicians, and both sets of students really blended well together. We are both very thankful to our communities, administration, students, and band parents for helping make this happen.”
Following their parade performance, the students were able to have a great time as they visited and explored Universal Studios, Island of Adventure, and Sea World.
