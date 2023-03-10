On March 2, 2023, the Elkmont Band performed at the Alabama State Music Performance Assessment at James Clemens High School. The band performed selections on stage and was judged in sight-reading. They received an overall Superior rating.
The Elkmont Band prepared for the event by having after school sectionals, in class instruction, and also attended a Pre-MPA event hosted by all of the band directors in Limestone County and Athens City.
“I am extremely proud of the growth that I saw in my students during the MPA preparation process. It is very rewarding to see their hard work be validated by a panel of judges that do not know our students. It’s a very rewarding profession. It should also be noted that the caliber of band directors that teach in Limestone County and Athens City Schools is evident each year when they attend State MPA. They have all done a phenomenal job making sure that their students perform at an extremely high level. I am proud to call them colleagues,” Elkmont Band Director Bryan Pigg said.
