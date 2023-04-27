The Elkmont Town Council recently approved a tax abatement to EFI Automotive who announced plans to invest $6 million to its North American Headquarters in Elkmont. EFI Automotive, who has been in Elkmont since 2004, specializes in the design and manufacturing of sensors, activators, and actuators for Ford Motor Company.
The abatement was of of non-education taxes for sales and use taxes during construction as well as property tax. According to the Limestone County Economic Developement Association, “During construction, EFI will save approximately $192,500 and the schools will receive $55,000. The property tax abatement will save EFI $251,750 and the schools will receive $121,212 over a ten-year period.”
“EFI has been and continues to be an outstanding corporate partner and the Town of Elkmont is honored to have the opportunity to play a small role in this announcement,” Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton said. “I want to thank the leadership and all employees of EFI Automotive for being a part of our community.”
Compton added that along with the town council, they strive to ensure that every step they take as a municipality is laser focused on improving the quality-of-life in Elkmont and this announcement certainly meets that goal.
According to EFI Finance Manager François Lefebvre, the investment will create two new production lines and will produce six million sensors annually, entirely dedicated to Ford Motor Company.
The creation of the two new production lines is expected to create 35 new jobs over the next three years. Jobs will be created in maintenance, quality, logistic technicians, and operators.
The start of production for the new products is planned to be at the end of 2023 and slowly ramping up into 2024.
