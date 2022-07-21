Forged in Fire Champion Gary Graham of Elkmont will be recognized at the Athens Forge meeting this weekend. He will also be giving a demonstration of a twist damascus blade following the business meeting. The public is invited to attend the meeting and demonstration.
Graham was the champion of the Season 9 Episode of 8 of “Forged in Fire” on The History Channel. The show is a competition show that has bladesmiths face off in recreating historical edged weapons. The demonstration will also be live streamed on the Athens Forge YouTube channel.
Athens Forge is a non-profit organization and one of nine chapters of the Alabama Forge Council. The group’s mission is to promote the knowledge and skills of blacksmithing. They meet on the fourth Saturday of each month at Travis Fleming’s Artistic Anvil Blacksmith Shop.
This Saturday’s meeting, July 23, will begin at 9 a.m. at Fleming’s shop located at 722 Commercial Drive in Athens. For more information on the activities of Forged Athens, visit athensforge.com or follow them on Facebook.
