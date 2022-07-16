The town of Elkmont celebrated Thursday with a groundbreaking ceremony for their new town hall.
Elkmont Mayor Tracy Compton spoke to the many residents of Elkmont who came out for this historic day. “One thing the town really never has had is a municipal building worthy of you guys,” he said. “We have been here since the 1850s and this is the first time we have built a town hall. Its been a long time coming.”
The town of Elkmont will receive a loan of $1,000,000 through the USDA Rural Development’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program to construct the new town hall. The facility will provide a safe and modern location to host the town’s offices, for use by the public. The two story, 2,400 square foot facility will include offices for the town mayor, the police chief, the town clerk, and will also feature a conference room for the town’s use. The town hall will be fully ADA compliant and will also feature a wind-resistant safe room for use in severe weather. This facility will greatly improve the town’s ability to serve its 434 rural residents.
“Years ago, the town council has met in the bank, in houses, other buildings. The fire department built the town hall we are in now and was gracious enough to give us a portion of it so we could even have a town hall,” Compton said.
The town hall will be built across from the Elkmont Senior Center on Railroad Street. Compton has a family connection to the property as two of his uncles ran their business in the building the town hall will replace.
“My two uncles had an electrical shop and they put electricity in houses that never had electricity before. They operated out of that little building. We are taking one of the windows out of that building and incorporating it into the new town hall,” he said.
The general contractor for the new facility is the Highland Group out of Huntsville, Alabama. They hope to be completed with the construction in the summer of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.