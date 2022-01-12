Friends and family of the Spence family are asking the community for help after an early morning fire Tuesday destroyed C.J. And Marie Spence’s home on Piney Chapel Road. Although the couple, their three children and three dogs were able to escape the structure without injury, all of their belongings went up in flames.
According to Marie Spence’s aunt, Angie Sides, one of the children woke up to find his room was on fire.
“The family got out quickly, and so did their dogs, but they didn’t have time to grab any belongings. They didn’t even have time to get their shoes,” Sides said. Also lost in the fire were the family’s two pet lizards.
Family and friends turned to social media to begin collecting items for the Spence family.
Donations can be taken to The Church of the Living God located at 22870 Sandlin Road, Elkmont. Items can be left at either the front or back porch or the church. Those wishing to donate who need items to be picked up can call Sides at (256) 216-7003, or someone will meet you at the church.
The family needs the following clothing items:
Women’s shirts, medium
Women’s pants, 3-4
Women’s shoes, 9 and 7.5-8
Men’s shirts, extra large
Men’s pants, 36/34
Men’s shoes, 10 and 13
Boy clothes, 10/12
Boy shoes, 3 (kids)
