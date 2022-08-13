This year, Elkmont High School welcomes Tim Wyant as their principal. Wyant comes from Huntsville City Schools and is replacing Elizabeth Cantrell.
To Wyant, Elkmont feels like home, even after working in larger metro areas.
“I was raised on a dairy farm in Ohio, the youngest of five children and the only one in my family to graduate from college,” said Wyant. “My teachers, coaches, and administrators helped me find my path to college and prepared me for success. As an educator, the idea of paying it forward is something I strive for every day.”
This year is Wyant’s nineteenth year in education. He worked in metro Atlanta for 13 years with Gwinnett County Public Schools. For seven years he was a teacher at Gwinnett’s alternative school, the GIVE center and then was the assistant principal at Peachtree Ridge High School for six years.
Wyant then came to the Huntsville City Schools system as the assistant principal at Mountain Gap P-8 for three years and then spent the last two years as the freshman academy assistant principal at Grissom High School.
“I chose a career in education to help others. As an educator, I work every day helping students achieve their potential,” said Wyant. “The thought that frames my approach is being fair, firm, and consistent when working with students. I do expect for students to be at school every day, prepared for class, and giving their best effort.”
Wyant adheres to three key initiatives:
- bell-to-bell instruction
- essential safety nets for all students
- collegial staff collaboration
“Getting all stakeholders on board will allow Elkmont to perform at a high level,” said Wyant.
His biggest desire is for students to take chances when considering post-secondary opportunities saying, “we have great students with parents who support the idea of getting ahead through education.”
“I’m excited for the possibilities that our students have before them,” said Wyant.
