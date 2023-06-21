A home on Hogan Drive in Elkmont is a total loss after a fire broke out in the early morning hours Wednesday. Elkmont VFD Captain Jonathan Clark reports that there were no injuries to report and that no one was home at the time of the fire.
“It occurred roughly around 2:25-2:30 this morning. There are no injuries, but it is under investigation with the State Fire Marshal’s office. It is a total loss,” Clark said.
When firefighters arrived on the scene, portions of the roof had already collapsed, and the structure was deemed too unsafe for first responders to enter. Elkmont VFD was assisted by Piney Chapel VFD, and Ardmore VFD.
“It was primarily a defensive attack, and we stayed on the outside of the house the entire time we were here,” Clark said.
As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, members of the Elkmont VFD remained on scene as flames and smoke were still visible inside what remained of the home. Clark explained that, although the home had been cleared, there were concerns because the fire was still burning.
“It was too unsafe for us to go in and put the fire completely out. At this time, it’s just going to have to burn,” Clark said. “It was a total loss, so it is pretty much just burning the framing up now.”
