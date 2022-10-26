The Elkmont Future Farmers of America land judging team recently placed first in the county.
According to the National FFA, in land judging, the major factors affecting how the land can be used must be determined. These factors are used to correctly recommend conservation practices and fertilizers for conserving the soil.
Soil judging helps students to develop an appreciation for soils. The purpose of this contest is to encourage the in-depth study of soils and to provide students a practical, hands-on environment for judging and evaluating soils.
“They do things based on soil textures, land capability, classes, practices that you would need to better a section of land,” said Brianne Hargrove, agri science teacher at Elkmont High. “There’s four categories: your home site, pasture land, crop land, and forrest land.”
She went on to say, “they study different soil textures, different practices, and they have to based off of a certain mapped off area give what they think is the best practice for that type of area of land.”
The students are judged based off scorecards from the National FFA.
Participating in FFA allows students to be exposed to the various career opportunities in the world of agri science.
“I always emphasize that Limestone County is the largest growing county in the state of Alabama and, with that being said, we need people like soil scientists, people that work with NCRS and that type of thing because we are a growing community,” Hargrove said. “I hope they can take this and apply it to real world employment and maybe find an interest in an area like that.”
