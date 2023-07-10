William Blake Michael, 34, of Elkmont, has been arrested in Limestone County stemming from warrants issued by Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department after a domestic violence incident in Tennessee.
Tennessee issued attempted murder warrants for Michael. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office contacted Limestone County Sheriff’s Office whose investigators learned that Michael was staying in the Salem Community.
According to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Michael resisted arrest but was taken into custody on Friday, June 30. He was booked into the Limestone County Detention Facility awaiting extradition back to Tennessee.
Warrants will be obtained at a later date in Limestone County.
