Robert Shaun Bowman, 45, of Elkmont, AL, has been charged with Impersonating a Peace Officer and released. Bowman has been released from the Limestone County Detention Facility on a $2,500 bond.
Limestone County Deputies received a domestic violence complaint June 12, 2023, and, during the investigation, discovered that Bowman had been impersonating Limestone County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jesse Gibson to harass the victim. Bowman had identified himself as Investigator Gibson to people other than the victim and, in that capacity, ordered those individuals to have the victim contact, Bowman. Bowman was arrested June 13 at his residence after a brief standoff with Limestone County Deputies.
“I’m proud of our investigators for working fast to apprehend this offender. Impersonating a peace officer is serious, and we don’t take it lightly,” Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.
This investigation is ongoing, and more charges are likely.
