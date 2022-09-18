Police sirens
Free Images

A single-vehicle crash at approximately 2:55 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, has claimed the life of an Elkmont man. Edgar Vega, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Ford F-350 he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree. Vega was not using a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, which occurred on Harvest Road, approximately three miles north of Athens, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you