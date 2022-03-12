In this photo provided by Sesame Workshop, Emilio Delgado poses for a picture at Kaufman Astoria Studios while filming the 50th season of "Sesame Street," in October 2018. Delgado, the actor and singer who for 45 years was a warm and familiar presence in children's lives and a rare Latino face on American television as fix-it shop owner Luis on “Sesame Street,” died Thursday, March 10, 2022. He was 81. (Zach Hyman/Sesame Workshop via AP)