For the first time since the Athens-Limestone Empty Bowls Project was formed, tickets to their popular Empty Bowls event sold out. The event was held Friday, March 3, at Revival, and it was standing room only as people waited for their orders and shopped the Makers Market.
Each Empty Bowls ticket included two bowls of delicious hot soups of choice, bread, and a handmade pottery piece to take home. The pottery was crafted by local potters.
Volunteer organizer Karan Baker explained that Empty Bowls events are held throughout the country after originating in Michigan in an effort to help feed the hungry. Each Empty Bowls group has the liberty to make adjustments that best fit their own community.
“The restaurants donate the soup, Publix gave us more bread than we could ever use, and the Potter’s Hands pottery studio makes bowls, and people get a complimentary bowl for their ticket price. This year we did a Maker’s Market,” Baker said.
Community businesses that donated soup include: Suzanne’s, Cracker Barrel, 306 BBQ, Chick Fil A, Whitts, Sweet Thymes, Wildwood Deli, Revive Cafe, and the Empty Bowls Committee. Publix donated breads. Steelcase, T&C Stamping, Clem Tire, and Athens Rotary helped sponsor the event.
The Marker’s Market was done this year in place of the traditional silent auction. Local art, pottery, jewelry, and other handmade items were donated for attendees to purchase.
Several student volunteers were unable to attend the event, but Baker was thankful that so many jumped in to help.
“RSVP pitched in to help, and many friends and families of different people came to help. We sold out of tickets, and this is the first time we have ever done that,” Baker said.
The money raised from the Empty Bowls Project will be distributed between LCCI, County Backpack, Hearts for the Homeless, and Beyond Blessed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.