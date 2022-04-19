Locally owned North Alabama Laserfab in Lester is expanding its current 20,000-square-foot facility and expecting to add ten new jobs over the next three years. The Limestone County Commission approved a tax abatement for the Laserfab expansion.
Laserfab plans to add an additional 2,100 square feet and new equipment for an investment of $803,000. The abatement would include sales and property taxes but not include educational money. “Sales tax would be a one-time abated amount for approximately $11, 445. The new educational taxes that would be paid because of this would be approximately $7,600, which would go straight to the schools,” Limestone County Economic Development Agency (LCEDA) President/CEO Bethany Shockney said.
The abatement on sales and property tax is for 10 years. “We do these tax abatements but its always good, I think its the third one we have done for Laserfab- local business in as rural a community you can be in in Limestone County. To help a small business be able to do this, it always makes me feel better. We do the Mazdas and Toyotas and it helps to do these too,” Commissioner Jason Black said.
“It’s always good to see somebody local doing well,” Chairman Collin Daly said.
The Limestone County Commission also approved the following agenda items.
Resolutions and orders
• A resolution regarding the sale of real property located in the Athens and Limestone County Highway 31 Athens Commercial Park.
• A resolution providing for Limestone County’s participation in the July 15-17, 2022 “Back to School” sales tax holiday.
• A resolution for expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds for direct administrative personnel costs.
• A resolution to authorize expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds for governmental services using revenue replacement funds.
Contracts, agreements and grants
• Yearly service contract with Rapiscan for the Courthouse’s security scanner in the amount of $4,620.
Award bids
• Printing Kraft envelopes for the License Commission to Decatur Printing Solutions in the amount of $1,237.50.
• Printing business cards for the License Commission to Printers and Stationers, Inc. in the amount of $997.
• Concrete round and arched pipe- picked up and delivered- No Bid
• Liquid asphalt to Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions, Inc.
Personnel actions
• Approve to hire Stuart Fontenot, Jacolby Moore and Shelby Defoe as corrections officers effective April 18, 2022.
• Approve to hire Andrew Teeples as Deputy Coroner.
• Approve to hire Roger Alan Martin as a part-time deputy (courthouse security) pending drug screen.
• Approve to transfer Joseph Linginfelter from Jail Corporal to Jail Sergeant effective April 18, 2022.
• Approve to transfer William Keith Chandler from corrections officer to Jail Corporal effective April 18, 2022.
Engineer’s report
• Thomas Elmore Subdivision- replat tracts 13 and 14 into four lots in District 4. Preliminary and final for this minor division located approximately ½ mile north of Poff Lane and Sewell Road intersection.
• Morris Williams Subdivision- replat lot 11 into three lots in District 4. Preliminary and final for this minor subdivision located on the east side at the end of Blackburn Lane.
• Owens Property Subdivision- preliminary for the major subdivision consisting of 49 lots in District 2 located on the west side of Mooresville Road.
• Kennesaw Creek Subdivision Phase 3- preliminary for the major subdivision consisting of 87 lots in District 2 located approximately 1900’ west of Jones Road on the south side of Nick Davis Road.
Other business
• Amend the staffing plan to add two part time deputies. Positions are to be paid through the Sheriff’s Law Enforcement Fund.
• Approved Information Systems Security Officer job description and amend the staffing plan to remove Network Support Specialist II.
• Approved new job descriptions for the engineering department.
• Amend the staffing plan under Engineering to add (2) Equipment Operator III/ Stripe Crew Grade 14, (1) Equipment Operator II/ Stripe Crew Grade 12 and (1) Equipment Operator I/ Stripe Crew Grade 10.
• Approved the trade of a Caterpillar Milling Machine from the Engineering Department.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 2. Work session begins at 9 a.m. and regular weekly begins at 10 a.m.
