The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists to expect traffic stoppages on Alabama 304/Huntsville Brownsferry Road between Interstate 65 and U.S. 31 on Thursday, June 16.
Weather permitting, a contractor will be setting girders for bridge construction at Swan Creek beginning at 8 a.m.
Expect intermittent traffic stoppages of 15-30 minutes for safety as girders are delivered and moved into position. The work is anticipated to take about four hours.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes or plan additional travel time.
The $13.3 million project that began in August 2021 is expanding more than a mile of the corridor west of Exit 347, including bridge and culvert construction.
