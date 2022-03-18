Expect lane closures for I-65N repairs
The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that ALDOT
maintenance crews will be working on Interstate 65 northbound near Exit 318 (Lacon) during the
next two weeks to repair the bridges at Indian Creek in northern Cullman County and Flint Creek
in southern Morgan County.
Planned interruptions to traffic are as follows:
▪ The northbound outside lane from mile marker 316 down Lacon Mountain to just south of
Exit 318 will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, Monday, March 21, through Friday,
March 25.
▪ At 8 a.m. Monday, March 28, the outside lane from mile marker 316 to south of Exit 318
will be closed and remain closed around the clock until about 4 p.m. Thursday, March 31.
▪ From about 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 29, to about 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, both
northbound lanes will be closed north of Exit 318, requiring all traffic to detour to U.S. 31
northbound at Exit 318.
Adherence to this schedule is weather-dependent. Any unforeseen conditions could extend
anticipated closure times.
Motorists are advised to expect significant delays during lane/roadway closures. Please plan
additional travel time or use alternate routes. During the anticipated 24-hour complete closure at
Exit 318 on March 29 and 30, the official detour (required for commercial truck traffic) will be
U.S. 31 to Alabama 67 to I-65. Passenger vehicles may return to I-65 via any interchange north of
Exit 318.
