Expect signal at Black and Gold Drive

The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that the traffic signal at Black and Gold Drive in Athens will become fully operational about 10 a.m. Thursday, June 9.
The signal, which will control the primary access at MidTown Centre/Publix as well as an exit from Athens Middle School, has been in flash mode for more than a week to help alert drivers to its presence.
All approaches except southbound include flashing yellow arrow signals for left turns. For information on how flashing yellow arrow signals work, visit the Drive Safe Alabama website.
No left turns are allowed southbound, as Black and Gold Drive is now exit-only from Athens Middle School.
The signal was installed under a permit obtained by The City of Athens. No state funds were involved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.