Second and third graders at FAME Academy at Brookhill recently presented their production of “The Wizard of Oz” to the student body, parents, teachers, and guests. After months of rehearsals and a dress rehearsal attended by their peers Thursday, May 4, Dorothy and her friends took the stage Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6, to deliver two spectacular performances.
The play was directed by FAME Academy’s Integrated Arts Specialist Nathan Woolard.
“This is the first year we have had this position at the school. A big part of that was bringing in the theater program, and we tried to have a play that could have a lot of kids get involved but also be at their level. It was a much larger undertaking than I originally thought, but it worked out very well,” Woolard said.
The show included multiple scenes and set changes, wonderful costumes, and brilliant performances by all who participated.
Woolard noticed a big change in his students from the first rehearsal until the performances. Many were timid in the beginning, but they “really went for it” during the performances.
Kaine Colze played the Wizard of Oz and, having seen the movie, he was familiar with the character. He was excited to earn the role but also said it was challenging at times.
“There was one line that wasn’t really in my binder — ‘And here’s a medal for a symbol of you courage,’” Colze said.
Kensli Harris played a Munchkin named Curly, one of the three lead Munchkins. Originally, she was cast as one of the six extra Munchkins.
“When I learned I was in the play, I was so happy. Then when I learned I was playing Curly, I had to get my lines together. I practiced really hard at home, got my lines together, and did really good,” Harris said.
Dorothy (No. 1) was played by Sadie Macy, and she had seen the movie “many times.”
“I was very excited to learn I was in the play. I have always liked to pretend to be like someone else while also being myself. I like to be in front of audiences, and I like expressing myself very much. I was happy to learn I was in the play and that I had got the role I wanted to play which was Dorothy. I was so happy,” Macy said.
The cast first began rehearsing for The Wizard of Oz in February and their final dress rehearsal was in front of the entire school. The response was filled with laughter and applause throughout the scenes.
“At first it made me very nervous, but it also made me feel like they knew we were going to do great. They could just feel it. I knew I didn’t want to let them down. I was going to do great for them,” Macy said.
Colze hopes to have the opportunity to be in more plays as he moves on to Athens Intermediate School. Macy will be moving to Athens Bible School next fall where she hopes to try out for more plays. Harris has one more year at Brookhill and is excited to learn what play will be selected next year, and she has plans to audition for it.
“For now, we are just doing one big play a year. We do a talent show the first half of the year. We are trying to help kids to get out and help with their speaking skills or, as Sadie said, learn to express themselves,” Woolard said. “We had art and we had music, theater is the natural one to help round it out and help us truly be an arts school.”
Woolard wasn’t ready to reveal the show they will do next year. He said, “We will do another play that will get a lot of the kids involved. It will be a similar fun play like this one.”
