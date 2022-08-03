The FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary School will welcome Crystal McNeal as their assistant principal this year.
McNeal, an educator for 18 years, has worked in Tallahassee and Panama City, Fla., and Madison County, Ala.
“I started my journey as an Administrator in 2014. I have served as both a Principal and an Assistant Principal at the elementary, middle, and alternative school levels as well as a director for Head Start in Tallahassee, Fla. Before working in Athens City Schools, I was the AP at Madison Crossroads Elementary in Toney, Ala.,” said McNeal.
McNeal began her career in education as a long-term substitute at a high school. She then went on to teach Pre-K, fifth grade, and eighth grade.
She did not begin as an education student but quickly changed her major to education.
“I was so nervous about changing my major, but within my first semester in education, I was offered an opportunity to do an internship in Sagamihara, Japan, with a program called Camp Adventure. That was the confirmation I needed to reassure me I made the right decision,” said McNeal.
McNeal is excited to build relationships with teachers, students and parents.
“My hope is that every student will leave Brookhill better than they came. They will know how to better deal with their emotions, better deal with difficult situations, and communicate their wants and needs better,” said McNeal.
