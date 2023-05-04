FAME at Brookhill Elementary's performance of the Wizard of Oz will be held Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m. and Saturday, May 6, at 2 p.m. Almost 50 second and third graders will take the stage as Dorothy, Toto, Scarecrow, Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion follow the yellow brick road in search of the Wizard.
The performances will be in the Brookhill auditorium, and tickets are available at the door. Elementary student tickets are $5 and adult tickets are $10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.