Earlier this month, the FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary held a celebratory Day of Awesomeness.
Through fundraising efforts last year, FAME was able to purchase much needed playground equipment which will be installed by the end of November.
“This year we focused on raising funds for a pavilion with water stations to provide much needed shade and hydration for our students,” said Sundi Howell, FAME PTF President. “Next year’s fundraiser will be working toward raising enough funds to install a fence around the back of our school including our track.”
Last year, the PTF raised a little over $18,000 through Power of Purpose fundraising for the FAME Academy. This year they raised nearly $19,000.
“Before using this company our PTF, along with our amazing support staff Leah Oakley and Susie Holmes, were solely responsible for the execution and completion of our major fundraiser, The Fun Run,” said Howell. “Our Fun Run usually generated between $7,000 — $9,000 in funds raised for our school.”
The students of the FAME Academy have the opportunity to play their own part in the fundraising efforts.
“The very first day of the fundraiser they are tasked with gathering at least 10 email addresses from family and friends. If they are able to get 10 email addresses, they get three prizes without even raising a penny,” said Howell. “They enter these email addresses in their own personal fundraising page where they can track their donations received in real time and set a personal fundraising goal.”
The PTF hopes students gain a sense of purpose, responsibility, and pride to support the betterment of the school.
“The playground equipment, pavilion, and any future improvements are tangible representations of their fundraising efforts,” said Howell. “They can be proud of themselves for being a big part of making our school even better each year.”
For the Day of Awesomeness, students were able to participate in carnival games, hula toy hoop, tug of war, dance offs, relay races, oversized velcro darts, life-sized version of Hasbro’s Hungry Hungry Hippos, and more.
“I hope that the students go home with a smile on their face, a happy heart, great memories to share with their friends and family, and a sense of pride that they are part of this wonderful Brookhill family,” said Howell. “We always come together when needed to make sure our school is a safe and fun environment.”
