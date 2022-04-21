John and Kathy Garrett recently donated Garrett Refuge, 176 acres of undeveloped land, to the Land Trust of North Alabama. This transaction ensures the land remains undeveloped and provides future opportunities for public access.
This donation was made via a life estate, allowing the Garretts to continue living on and working the land for the duration of their lives. Following their deaths, the property will transfer to the land trust.
The Garretts have owned the land since the mid-1800s. The family has maintained the land’s natural wetland and marsh features.
The land provides a habitat for diverse plant and animal life, especially aquatic and avian species and pollinators.
The land is part of the Piney Creek Complex, which flows south into Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge.
No plans are currently in place for the land. The Garretts look forward to the refuge becoming a public nature reserve in the future so others can enjoy the land that has provided for their family.
“We have been so blessed by both our Heavenly Father and earthly ancestors. Now is our time to be able to honor them. The Creek Field (Garrett Refuge), as we have called it, is a special place that deserves to be preserved. We look forward to working with the Land Trust to plan for giving future generations the opportunity to enjoy it as much as we have,” said the Garretts.
The refuge is currently closed to the public but provides future opportunities for public recreation and environmental education for locals and visitors.
The Land Trust will monitor the use of the property to ensure its environmental value remains preserved and the scenic land remains intact.
