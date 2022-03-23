The Athens Limestone County Family Resource Center recently held its second bi-annual appreciation dinner at Oasis Church with the theme, “We donut know what we would do without you.” The event is a special opportunity for the FRC to thank and recognize all of the individuals and entities that support them in their efforts to change lives for the better in Limestone County.
Executive Tina Cook thanked the Limestone County Commission, city of Athens, TARCOG, United Way, the FRC Board of Directors and many area churches for their continued support in their mission.
Several individuals were also recognized for reaching the 5-year milestone with the organization, including FRC board vice-president Joe Curtis and volunteers Daryl Brooks, Mynelle Kirkham and Barbara Markestad.
Cook also gave some supporters – Larry and Kay Burlingame and Zaxby’s.
“Both of these supporters believed in and backed the center in all kinds of ways before we looked anything like what we do now. They showed their belief in the work we were doing by lavishly giving, providing and recognizing our passion to serve. Those actions bolstered our own belief that we were indeed making an impact, and it encouraged us to keep plugging away in our beginning,” she said. The Burlingames and Zaxby’s donated the food for the event.
FRC also announced their first memory plaque to honor those who have served during the COVID-19 pandemic. COVID had a direct impact on the FRC when they lost one of their co-workers, Cecilia Cole.
“Her name is the first entry on our ‘In Memory’ plaque to honor those who have served us so faithfully and joyfully and who we will always miss and never forget,” Cook said.
Clearview Counseling, Dunkin’ of Athens and Panera Bread helped make the event possible by providing the desserts and decorations for the event.
The FRC is the community’s central source of services for individuals and families looking to improve their lives.
To learn more about the organization, contact alcfamilyresourcecenter.org.
They are located at 406 S. Jefferson Street in Athens.
