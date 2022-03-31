WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — When Mary Pears called 911 because her veteran son who had PTSD appeared to be having a mental health crisis, she had hoped to get him help and keep everyone safe.
Within minutes, 32-year-old Jonathan Pears was dead, fatally shot by a sheriff’s deputy in the front yard of his parents’ Alabama home.
“I wanted someone to talk him down. I wanted someone to come help us to get him calmed down. I absolutely did not want them to kill my son, nor did I ever think that would happen,” Mary Pears said.
The tragic end to their call for help didn’t have to happen, the family said. Now, they want changes in how officers respond to a mental health crisis and have filed a lawsuit accusing the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office of using excessive force.
The sheriff’s office has said Jonathan Pears refused orders to drop an 18-inch (46-centimeter) knife while walking toward officers and his father, but his parents maintain that he hadn’t threatened anyone and wasn’t close enough to be a danger. Experts say deadly force can be justified when a person is armed with a knife, but without an immediate threat, officers can take time to assess the situation and use nonlethal means to try to subdue them.
The sheriff’s department in neighboring Chilton County reviewed the shooting, and its findings are expected to go to a grand jury Thursday, said Julian McPhillips, an attorney for the family. Elmore County Sheriff Bill Franklin has declined to comment on the case, citing the ongoing investigation and litigation.
Born into a military family, Jonathan Pears had served first as an airman and then as a contractor in Afghanistan. When he returned, he struggled with post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health issues, according to his father, retired Air Force Col. Andy Pears.
