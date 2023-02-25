For the first time since the pandemic, the Horton family will be able to gather together for a reunion at Athens’ Lincoln Bridgeforth Park. The three day event scheduled for September will bring members of the family from around the country. The Horton family was one of the first Black families to arrive in Limestone County over 200 years ago.
According to family research, the Horton Family’s Limestone County history goes back to 1818 when they were one of the first black families to settle in Elkmont.
The Horton family can actually trace their family tree back to Virginia, where James Horton was born in 1790. His parents are also believed to have been born in Virginia. James’ son Edmon was born in the 1827. Later in life, he lived in Gilbertsboro and died in Elkmont. He is buried in Smithfield Cemetery. He was a slave. Edmon’s son Robert was born in 1864, and he was a slave for two years.
Robert, who was born in Alabama, and his wife Martha, who was born in Tennessee, had eleven children according to census records.
Mike Bailey of Athens serves as chairman of the Horton family reunion committee and he said, “To my understanding, we were one of the first, but then I heard that we were the first Black family to come to Limestone County.”
The first Hortons to arrive in Limestone County were slaves brought here by their owners. Bailey is proud of the success of his family since being freed from slavery.
“We’ve had good success out of it — lawyers, teachers, doctors. Back then, the key thing in our family was midwives. My grandmother delivered, I couldn’t tell you how many, Black and white kids. That’s something my grandkids need to know,” Bailey said. “I am hoping the future generations will continue to build off that legacy. Knowing where you come from and knowing where you can go to is important.”
At the reunion, Bailey said that a point is made to recognize those who are teachers, doctors, and are successful in many ways. From those who came to Limestone County in 1818 as slaves to the many generations still here today, the Hortons celebrate their many achievements.
“We didn’t stop. We just kept persevering. Even though you were tired in shackles, through His grace and mercy, the Lord was able to keep us going. That moment in the reunion is one of the best ones. Where we have been does not define us. It is where you can go,” Bailey said.
“Our family members, the real young ones, want to know their history. It’s amazing, but our young folks want to know. I guess time has changed and the generation has changed. My generation, I tell my grandkids, the third generation in our immediate family was a slave. They are a child and know nothing about it but it’s amazing. I’m not saying it’s a great thing to be a part of, but it’s something they should cherish and know about,” Bailey said.
The Horton Family reunion is planned for Sept. 1-3, 2023 where more than 300 families are likely to register to attend. The reunion events will include a meet & greet, block party, picnic, special activities for the kids, Sunday church service, slideshows, bingo horseshoes, t-shirts, and more.
They plan to recognize the family member who has travelled the farthest, as well as the new patriarch and matriarch. Since the last reunion in 2019, the family has lost the previous patriarch — Reuben M. Flanagan, who passed away Nov. 2022 at the age of 102 — and matriarch Addie B. Bailey — who passed away in Nov. 2020 at age 96.
Mr. Flanagan was the patriarch of the Horton Family for many years. Growing up in the Big Creek Vaughns Hollow Community, he attended school in a one room church building — New Beria Missionary Baptist Church.
