This Saturday, July 8, is Farm to Table Saturday at the Athens Farmers Market. Stop by and sample a delicious summer dish prepared by Dr. Sara Cline from produce found at the market. Local musician Brad Mallette will be performing live at the market from 9-11 a.m. The Master Gardeners will also be on-hand with a fun kids craft.
The market is open from 8 a.m. to noon and is located at 409 W. Green Street in Athens.
The following vendors are scheduled to be at the Saturday Market.
Producers:
• King Family Farm- cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, cabbage, green beans, bell pepper, hot peppers, onions, beets, squash, zucchini, canned goods
• Sweetgrass Farm- premium cuts of pasture-raised Red Wattle pork, seven flavors of ground and link sausages, beef from pasture-raised Black Angus and Hereford cross cows. All animals born and raised on our farm and supplemented with non-GMO feeds. All meat packaged in a USDA facility. Chicken breast, leg/thigh quarters, whole chicken, cage free, non-GMO eggs. Fresh cut, chemical free, locally grown flowers, fresh blueberries and frozen blackberries.
• Hays Mill Farms- whole chicken, eggs and pork
• Hanna Holler Farm- Onions, garlic, lettuce. Pork, beef, lamb. Jams: peach bourbon, strawberry, blackberry, blueberry, strawberry-blueberry, apple butter, pepper jelly. Handmade wood cutting boards.
• Michael Craig- blueberries and produce
• Moon & Stars Honey- local honey in a variety of sizes
• Twisted Cedar Farm- non gmo/corn and soy free pork, chicken.
• Rose & Graham Farm- locally grown produce
• Sweetie Pie Farm- Bouquet Bar (sunflowers, zinnias, mahogany splendor hibiscus). Cutie Pies mason jar arrangements
• Vibrant Vines Collective- various house plants
• Peek Family Farm- corn, sunflowers, wildflowers
• Hardin Branch Farms- fresh flowers and grab & go bouquets
• Bodacious Plant Nursery- hibiscus syriacus blue bird, hibiscus syriacus aphrodite, chaenomeles cameo, spiraea x bumalda goldmound, viburnum plicatum mary milton, Merlot Sweetspire Itea virginica ‘Merlot’, Mount Airy Fothergilla gardenii Shrub.
Prepared foods:
• Recentered Roasters- coffee, muffins, wafle-bitte waffles
• Driftwood Dragonfly- hot and cold organic herbal teas and frozen fru-tea-licious pops. Selling loose leaf teas and herbs, honey, homemade sourdough bread, sourdough granola, blueberry kombucha, and herbal body care
• Aquanette’s Fried Pies- homemade fried pies in various flavors and handmade hair bows
• Carrie’s Kitchen- caramel cake, angel food cake, cinnamon rolls, cranberry streusel muffins, banana walnut bread, pecan wedding cookies, peanut butter cup cookies (gluten free), baklava, raisin bread, multigrain bread, baguettes, pumpernickel, rosemary garlic bread, yeast rolls, and warm buttermilk biscuits
G&K Gourmet Kreations LLC- candied hickory crackers, gluten and sugar free mini muffins: peanut butter and chocolate, lemon zest; sugar free cookies: cinnamon almond oatmeal; cookies: plain sugar with peanut butter banana glaze, rosemary sugar with honey glaze; cornbread mini muffins, cupcakes: caramel macchiato and apple with coffee and cream frosting, grape jelly with creamy peanut butter frosting; cowboy candy 1/2 pints
Sweet Pea Bakery- sourdough bread, sourdough focaccia bread, white chocolate raspberry scones, sourdough donuts
Artisans:
Flirty Flame Candles- candles, melts, room sprays, reed diffusers, room sprays, massage oils, and body wash
The Potter’s Hand- this week will feature plant and gardening pottery, Alabama state ornaments and an assortment of crosses
Fuller Farms- Goat milk soap
Greenehouse Candles- hand poured wax candles and melts
Beth Haney Art- facepainting
Red Wolf Soaps- handmade soaps and beard products
The Tiedeye- hand dyed shirts and towels
Backyard Krafts- sewn and wood crafts
S&J Creations- custom sublimation tumblers, kids cups, keychains and more
JJ’s Balloon Art & Hair Tinsel
