Athens Main Street will receive help from the Limestone County Commission to have a new roof put on the Athens Farmers Market. The commission approved a budget revision of $8,000 to help with the cost of the new roof.
Chairman Collin Daily said, “Tere Richardson, she always does so much down there. She wanted to paint the top of the farmers market. We are going to get a new roof for about $18,000. We are paying $8,000 and they are paying $10,000. Any time you can get a majority of something paid for on a county building, that’s a plus.”
There was very little business to conduct at Monday’s meeting. There were no resolutions, orders, contracts, or agreements discussed.
The commission approved the hiring of Kenneth ray Andrews Jr. as a deputy sheriff and Kaiden Mitchell Davis as a corrections officer. Both hires are effective December 5, 2022, pending a drug screen.
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary and final approval for Ronnie Springer Subdivision, a minor subdivision, creating three lots in District 1 located at the intersection of Mooresville Road and Putman Circle.
• Preliminary and final approval for Brigadoon Highlands Phase 4, a minor subdivision, creating one lot in District 3 by combining Lots 92,93, 94 and replat of lots 71-75 and 84-92 located south of Brigadoon Drive on Saint Andrew Drive.
• Preliminary and final approval for Anthony W. Defoe Subdivision, a minor subdivision, creating three lots in District 1 located west of Mooresville Road and Bethel Road intersection.
• Final approval for Creekside Park Phase 3, a major subdivision, creating 24 lots in District 3 located on the west side of Segers Road approximately ½ mile south of Powell Road.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be 9 a.m. Monday, December 19, 2022 at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
