The Limestone Manor Krewe celebrated with a fais-do-do Tuesday afternoon complete with a festive parade, live jazz music and a delicious creole style lunch.
Fat Tuesday is the final day of Mardi Gras, and the residents of Limestone Manor put on their masks and waited for the parade to come down their halls. Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks served as the grand marshal for the parade and was all smiles as he made his way through the parade route.
The guys and gals of The Manor received beads and lots of goodies as the Athens Renaissance Band provided lively jazz and zydeco favorites. The Helping Hands Club led the parade, with other organizations joining in with the parade festivities.
After the parade, the residents and guests participated in a fun party filled will decorative masks, party hats, a photo booth, Mardi Gras backdrop, and dance party music provided by DJ Richie Thompson.
