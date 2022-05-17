A single-vehicle crash at approximately 6:13 p.m. Monday, May 16, has claimed the life of a juvenile. The 14-year-old passenger was fatally injured when the 2000 Toyota Camry in which she was traveling left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital and later succumbed to the injuries. The 17-year-old driver of the Toyota was injured and transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. The crash occurred on Swancott Road near Pryor Road, approximately one mile west of Huntsville in Limestone County. Nothing further is available, as troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Trending Video

Recommended for you