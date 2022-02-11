The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an unknown male believed to be responsible for at least eight bank robberies and 1 attempted bank robbery in Tennessee and Alabama. The most recent robbery happened on February 9, 2022, at Citizens Bank located at 25530 AL-127 in Elkmont.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 26-40 years old, standing 5’6” to 5’10” tall, 160 - 190 pounds, bald with possibly brown or green eyes, and a short brown trimmed beard. He walks with a straight-backed posture, arms swinging slightly away from his body. In each robbery, the suspect is disguised with a mask. He has worn different clothing at each robbery, to include a 2018 Chattanooga Turkey Trot shirt, a Nashville Predators cap, a University of Alabama face covering, a Champions sweatshirt, and a grey “STP” beanie cap.
The FBI believes these robberies were committed by the same suspect. The string of robberies began in early December of 2021 in Knoxville, Tenn. Since the first robbery, the same suspect is thought to have robbed two more banks in Knoxville, two banks in Murfreesboro and two banks in Nashville before appearing in Alabama.
February 7, 2022, Citizens Bank, 25530 AL-127, Elkmont: The unknown male was wearing a gray Chattanooga turkey trot shirt, Nashville Predators baseball cap, and a N-95 mask with yellow straps.
(Attempted bank robbery) February 7, 2022, Regions Bank, 1101 E US Highway 72, Athens: The unknown male was wearing a long sleeve gray t-shirt with an orange turkey on the front, gray face mask with circular Alabama logo, and a gray hat with black bill and Nashville Predators symbol on front.
Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at (615) 232-7500, the FBI Knoxville Field Office at (865) 544-0751, or the FBI Birmingham Field Office at (205) 326-6166. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.
