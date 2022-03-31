On Tuesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration released a statement authorizing a second COVID-19 booster shot with Moderna or Pfizer for select individuals.
“Emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against severe COVID-19 and is not associated with new safety concerns,” said the FDA.
A second COVID-19 booster shot should be received by individuals 50 and older four months following the first booster shot of any approved vaccine.
A second booster of the Pfizer vaccine may be administered four months following the first booster of any approved vaccine to anyone 12 and older who suffers from an immunocompromised condition, such as solid organ transplantation.
A second booster of the Moderna vaccine may be administered four months following the first booster of any approved vaccine to anyone 18 and older under the same criteria.
This decision by the FDA comes following evidence suggesting a decrease in protection over time.
“Current evidence suggests some waning of protection over time against serious outcomes from COVID-19 in older and immunocompromised individuals. Based on an analysis of emerging data, a second booster dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine could help increase protection levels for these higher-risk individuals,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
“Additionally, the data show that an initial booster dose is critical in helping to protect all adults from the potentially severe outcomes of COVID-19. So, those who have not received their initial booster dose are strongly encouraged to do so.”
The FDA has determined any measurable risks associated with a second booster is outweighed by the benefits of receiving the shot.
“The FDA has determined that the known and potential benefits of a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose with either of these vaccines outweigh their known and potential risks in these populations,” said the FDA.
Evidence for this includes safety and immune response data presented to the FDA by outside sources, as well as information from the vaccine makers.
“A summary of safety surveillance data provided to the FDA by the Ministry of Health of Israel on the administration of approximately 700,000 fourth (second booster) doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine given at least four months after the third dose in adults 18 years of age and older (approximately 600,000 of whom were 60 years of age or older) revealed no new safety concerns,” said the FDA.
Safety for the Moderna vaccine booster is informed by the vaccine safety and immune response information found with the Pfizer vaccine booster in an independent study the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine was administered as a second booster dose to 120 participants 18 years of age and older who had received a two-dose primary series and a first booster dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at least four months prior.
No new safety concerns were found up to three weeks following the booster dose.
Vaccine boosters can be received at most chain pharmacies by appointment.
