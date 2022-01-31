BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Federal judge rejects plea deal that would have averted a hate crimes trial for the man who killed Ahmaud Arbery.
Federal judge rejects plea deal that would have averted hate crimes trial for man who killed Ahmaud Arbery
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
James Buford Phillips, 74 of Athens, died Jan. 28 at his residence. There will be a 2pm Graveside Service Monday at Limestone Memorial Gardens, visitation is from 12noon until 1:30pm Monday at Spry Funeral Home in Athens.
Raymond Thomas McElhaney, 85 of Athens entered his heavenly home on Sunday, January 30th 2022. He will be greatly missed and will be fondly remembered because of his devotion to his family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Ray was born to the late John and Cora McElhaney in Bratt, Florid…
Michael Anthony White, 67, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away January 25. Mr. White was born July 20, 1954 in Athens to Arthur and Edna (Lee) White. He retired from the US Air Force after which he retired again from the Civil Service. Survivors include his wife, Nelva White; 4 children, Sum…
Most Popular
Articles
- Foundational surprise: Ardmore High school gets a $1M donation
- Arrest reports for 1/27/2022
- Waffle House to open second Athens location
- Joint-county effort leads to drug bust
- Athens company claims $250,000 federal contract
- Bass arrested on drug charges
- Getting an F: Alabama city’s new logo stirs strong feelings
- Wanted woman turns herself in
- Local man caught sending fraudulent checks
- The Cake Lady takes family-based hobby to business
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.