If you find yourself on the Athens State University campus this week, you’ll find an abundance of chairs and campers belonging to eager Fiddler’s Convention attendees staking claim on their spots at the convention.
“We find this tradition (particularly people setting up their chairs early) a fun one that displays their excitement for the week to come. Based on the number of chairs, it appears this year’s Convention is going to be a well-attended one,” said Chris Latham, Director of Marketing, Public Relations, and Publications at Athens State.
Signs of the upcoming Fiddler’s Convention and its excited attendees began popping up around campus as early as Sept. 23.
“Over the years, we’ve seen eager visitors place their chairs and campers earlier and earlier. To allow our Maintenance team the ability to mow grass and prepare campus for the Convention, we’ve begun setting dates that each can arrive on campus,” said Latham.
To allow the teams at Athens State to complete their preparations without things obstructing them, “this year, campers and RVs were able to start parking on Beasley Field and behind Kares Library on Friday, Sept. 23, at 8 a.m. Chairs could begin being placed in front of Founders Hall on Friday, Sept. 30, at 5 p.m.,” explained Latham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.