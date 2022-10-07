The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddler's Convention is in full swing at Athens State University. Vendors, musicians, and guests can be seen walking the campus and enjoying the family friendly event.
Tonight at 5:00 p.m. guests will have the opportunity to watch Balsam Ridge perform on the main stage at Founders Hall and tomorrow at 5:00 p.m. guests can return to Founders Hall to watch Rhonda Vincent and the Rage perform.
There are approximately 150 booths featuring old fashioned arts and crafts out on the lawns for guests to peruse through including traditional artwork, jewelry, woodworking, home décor, fashion accessories, coal-fired metal works, and more.
"I have been setting up shop here for 43 years," said one vendor. "The Fiddlers Convention is an event that I look forward to every year and I'm glad to have the opportunity to come back again this year to sell my wares."
He went on to say, "I had many visitors come through my booth today and yesterday and I look forward to continuing that momentum."
Inside Sandridge Hall guests can find a trade show featuring all kinds of musical instruments and paraphernalia.
Tonight at 7:00 p.m. the greatly anticipated contests begin at the Founders Hall stage, including competitions for harmonica, mandolin, bluegrass banjo, dobro, and dulcimer.
Beginning at 8:00 p.m. on the Delmore Brother's stage will be the old time singing competition.
Saturday will bring even more competitions beginning at 9:30 a.m., including the crowning of the Tennessee Valley Fiddle Champion after 7:00 p.m.
If the music and crafts aren't enticing, there is plenty of food to be had at the food court near Founders Hall.
Doors open again Saturday morning at 7:00 a.m.
The News Courier will continue coverage of the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddler's Convention throughout the weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.