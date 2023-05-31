The administration, staff and teachers at Julian Newman Elementary recently took their final walkthrough of the school together. The emotional farewell to the school was filled with tears but veteran teacher Synthia Howell reminded her work family, “It’s not about us.”
All but the school’s gymnasium and auditorium are scheduled for demolition beginning June 12 and a new school is estimated to be completed in two years. In the meantime, Julian Newman will occupy the old Athens Middle School on Clinton Street.
Prior to walking the school one last time, everyone gathered near the flag pole where they embraced as a group before entering the front doors.
JNES Principal Sharla Birdsong told the staff, “I really want you all to take a minute and soak in the moment of being here and being together, all the memories in this building, and all of those students that you have helped and loved along the way.”
Tears flowed as they made their way inside and by the lunchroom on their way to the auditorium. Many stopped to snap pictures of empty rooms where they were both taught and later returned to teach. They shared stories both recent and past before concluding the walk in the library.
Synthia Howell was asked to give a few final words at the conclusion of the walkthrough. Her tribute to the school, where she has taught for 40 years, was inspirational and made clear just how special Julian Newman Elementary is to so many in Athens and beyond.
“As I’ve reflected on entering this building being escorted to my classroom by our then principal, Mrs. Nancy Cutts, I can vividly see in my mind that my classroom was occupied with empty cabinets and windows,” she said. “It didn’t seem to matter that I was entering the hall of JNES as the ‘baby’ in age and experience. I was embraced by many seasoned teachers that gave me comfort and expressed how grateful they were that I would be a part of their family.”
Howell thanked the many extraordinary teachers who mentored her throughout her four decades at JNES including her own mother, Caulyne Hayden.
“The bonus, at the time, was the opportunity to be mentored by my mother for 13 years before she retired from JNES as a third- and fourth-grade science teacher. I was directly mentored in kindergarten by the legendary Libby Glasscock. For many years, Linda Ricketts, Linda Nelson, Margie Walker, Ann Gordon, Julia Hatchett, Peggy belcher, Gwen McClure, Betty Croomes, Mamie Neese, Margaret Pittman and others nurtured me until I was ready to take wings and soar,” she said.
“Although we will be leaving this structure at 517 Julian Newman Drive for a pit stop to Clinton Street before returning to 517 Julian Newman Drive, and we will, we must remember it’s not about us. It’s about seizing the opportunity to help nurture the lives you are afforded to touch. It’s about seeing them being better when they leave your presence than they were when they entered your presence,” Howell said.
