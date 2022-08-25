Saturday, August 27, will be the last Saturday Market of the regular season. Fall Market will be October 1st and the Tuesday market runs through the end of September.
Drew Clemons will be performing live from 9-11 A.M. A kids activity is planned and the Master Gardeners will be on site.
Growers
• King Family Farm - squash, zucchini, okra, jalapeños, cayenne pepper, green beans, canned goods.
• Sweetgrass Farm - pastured pork, grass fed beef, cut flowers
• S&J Produce - variety of fresh produce
• Hays Mill Farm - whole chicken, eggs, and pork
• Pea Ridge Farm - local fruit and vegetables
• Moon & Stars Honey - local honey in a variety of sizes and creamed honey
• Hanna Holler Farm - lamb, beef, pork, garlic, jams, maple syrup, vanilla
• Isaac McSpell - hydrangeas, boxwoods, maple tree
Prepared Food
• Black Dog Grounds & Sounds - lattes and fresh squeezed lemonades
• Tutt & Tutts - Relish our Relish, garlic pickles, Relish our Dressing, cheese chips , sour cream cornbread, and chess pies
• Lisa's Lovin' Oven - scones, pies, mini pies, and cookies
• Jasmine Julian - freeze dried candy
• Carrie’s Kitchen – rosemary garlic bread, baguettes, multigrain, yeast rolls, pumpernickel, banana walnut muffins, cranberry streusel muffins, baklava, cinnamon rolls, caramel cake, oatmeal white chocolate chip cranberry cookies, vanilla pound cake, caramel pecan brownies
• Meteor Munchies - salsa, BBQ sauce, pickles, seasonings, crackers, croutons
Artisans
• Flirty Flame Candles - melts, candles, room sprays, body oils, facial scrubs and car fresheners
• Beth Haney Art - face painting
• The Greenhouse Candles - hand poured soy candles and melts
• Red Wolf Soap - artisanal soaps and care products
• Joyful Gem Designs - a variety of new gemstone necklaces, bracelets, anklets, earrings, keychains, eyeglass holders, and badge holders for women, men, and children
• Nix Nax & Baubles - handcrafted beaded jewelry
