HEART Academy at Julian Newman celebrated Twosday, 2-22-22, (Feb. 22, 2022) with a host of fun activities.
For the first grade classes, who will be seniors on 3-3-33 (March 3, 2033), they made time capsules that will join the two dates. The time capsules hold items that are meaningful to the first graders now as well notes to themselves for the future.
“It just worked for our grade level,” first grade teacher Holly Hargrove said.
School principal Sharla Birdsong brought the idea to the first grade teachers’ attention when she saw the idea.
It was too late to put the project together for 2-2-22 (Feb. 2) but gave them plenty of time to plan for 2-22-22.
Parents were asked to write a letter to their future senior to be put in the time capsule along with four to five small personal items.
The students also completed booklets with drawings and information to be placed in their boxes along with the items of their choosing.
The booklets documented the current prices of common items, the names of current leaders and current events
“They put in masks, and I thought that was a really good one to remember the pandemic. Some sent in a little football or baseball because they love to play sports,” first grade teacher Ms. Pope said.
“They put in toys — a lot of Pop It toys. I had one student who got a Nintendo Switch for Christmas, and he cut out the picture off the box it came it because he really loved his Switch.”
Other items that students included were family pictures, class pictures, pet photos, books and letters from their teachers.
The students were able to show their creativity by decorating the boxes, too.
“It was a learning experience for sure.They learned about cherishing right now and looking toward the future,” Hargrove said.
“It was really cool for them to think about their future and 11 years from now.”
The time capsules were made by all four of the first grade classes at Julian Newman, and the time capsules were sent home to be stored until it’s time to open them in 2033.
