ATHENS — On Feb. 7 in Athens, Athens Police Department, Limestone Sheriff’s Office, Limestone Correctional Facility and Athens Fire Department participated in a 6-day training on how to recognize developmental disabilities and safely interact on scene with individuals with disabilities.
The Interaction Advisory Group, founded in 2015, has trained more than 2,500 officers in how to recognize and interact with individuals with autism and other developmental disabilities.
Dustin Chandler, president and co-founder, was a law enforcement officer in Alabama for almost a decade. In 2012, Chandler’s daughter was diagnosed with “cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5.”
Following his daughter’s diagnosis, Chandler became a disability advocate for children and adults with developmental disabilities.
“I just think it’s important for law enforcement and other first responders, just to know some basic kind of communication techniques and some of the things to pick up on to make sure that not only is the officer safe, but as importantly, that the individual is safe, because I know when I was a law enforcement officer, I didn’t receive that kind of training,” said Chandler. “We’re just trying to get the officers the tools that they need to, to interact just a little bit safer and it’s really also important to know, we want the best possible outcome we can for the individual.”
The training focuses on safety for both the officer and the individual with a disability. It provides officers with a toolkit to recognize potential signs of a developmental disability and how to effectively communicate to ensure fair treatment.
It allows officers to recognize potentially alarming behaviors such as being non-verbal, avoiding eye contact, and engaging in repetitive actions and how to deescalate potentially harmful behavior.
“We do not tell police officers how to police. We don’t tell them when to arrest or don’t put a case on anybody, but we want people with autism and developmental disabilities treated fairly,” said Chandler.
The program seeks to help first responders evaluate a scene with an individual who shows signs of a developmental disability and then determine the best course of action to take to handle the situation.
“Sometimes there’s different things in play like autism or other developmental disabilities that you just have to realize and then understand the best way to go about doing things,” said Chandler.
Chandler encourages all members of an agency to participate in developmental disability training to better serve their communities.
According to IAG, one in 54 people have diagnosed or undiagnosed autism in the United States and are more likely to interact with law enforcement.
“Their officers are at least getting the bare, basic knowledge of autism and developmental disabilities, so they’ll be better equipped to serve the public,” said Chandler.
“So if we do have an emergency response, we know a little bit more. And so we think it’s very important for agencies to get fully trained, and that’s what Athens did.”
“We have had training in the past, but it was limited and we have a lot of new officers since then,” said Chief Floyd Johnson of the Athens Police Department.
“Dustin did a great job and I think our staff and others learned a lot. I believe it will help us when dealing with autism and helping the families in their daily struggles.”
Residents of Athens and Limestone County have access to the Smart 911 app, which allows them to send household information to 911, including the presence of developmental disabilities.
First responders in Limestone County are trained to utilize the information residents submit in the Smart 911 app to better serve the community on calls.
