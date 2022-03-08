Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.