Five Athens High School students have been selected to to receive the National Rural and Small Town Award through the College Board National Recognition Program.
Seniors Cecilia Broyles, Gage Coker, Nelson Brown and Hannah Stevens and junior Nash Gilbert were selected for academic excellence. This academic accolade can be included on college and scholarship applications and helps students stand out during the college admission process.
College Board awarded academic honors to 72,000 students from across the country. Award eligibility requirements include holding a GOA of 3.5 or higher, excelling on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earning a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP exams while attending high school in a rural area or small town.
