Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.