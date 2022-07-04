On July 3, 2022, at approximately 1 P.M., the Limestone County Sheriff's Office was notified that Michael David Kinney of Orange City, Florida, was traveling to Athens, Ala. after making threats directed at the Limestone County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). At that time, Mr. Kinney was in Jacksonville, Florida, approximately an hour into the 10 hour, 670 mile trip to Athens.
Mr. Kinney had previous interaction with the LCSO in 2015, when he was a resident of Limestone County.
Based on the concerns of those in Florida, and the specific threats made, the Limestone County Investigations Division requested the assistance of our local FBI, ATF, and ALEA Fusion Center partners. A statewide notification message was made with Mr. Kinney, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
ALEA State Troopers spotted the vehicle that Mr. Kinney was driving on I-65 in Morgan County, near mile marker 334. The Troopers, along with LCSO, Madison Sheriff's Office, Athens Police Department, Decatur Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff's Office, Priceville Police Department, and Cullman Police Department assisted in stopping Mr. Kinney.
Michael David Kinney, 50, of Orange City, Florida was arrested on the warrant for making a terrorist threat. Kinney is being held in the Limestone Detention Center and no bond has been set at this time.
Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin would like to thank every deputy, trooper, and agent that assisted in this apprehension.
“Yesterday was a great example of the outstanding law enforcement partnerships we share across the state,” McLaughlin said. “Always remember, if you see something, say something. You might just save a life.”
