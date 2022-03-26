FILE - Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters performs at Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival at The Park at Harlinsdale on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Franklin, Tenn. Hawkins, the longtime drummer for the rock band Foo Fighters, has died, according to reports, Friday, March 25, 2022. He was 50. (Photo by Al Wagner/Invision/AP, File)