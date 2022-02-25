MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A former daycare employee has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in the death of a 5-year-old boy who was left in a hot daycare van in south Alabama.
Valarie Patterson was given the sentence — the maximum penalty for manslaughter in Alabama — on Thursday, WKRG-TV reported.
Patterson was an employee of Community Nursery and Preschool Academy in Mobile in 2017. Kamden Johnson had fallen asleep on the daycare van and died of heat exposure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.