Barry Goff, former East Limestone basketball standout, unfortunately lost his battle with COVID-19 over the summer, but his memory is being kept alive.
Beloved family, friends and former teammates were on hand Tuesday, Nov. 9, at the East Limestone gymnasium to honor Goff in a multitude of ways.
The group of people Goff held close met at center court before the start of the varsity boys basketball game versus Bob Jones to remember Goff with a short ceremony, taking place shortly after 7 p.m.
This includes a $1,500 check donated to the Indians basketball team in honor of Goff. Additionally, Goff’s East Limestone jersey from his playing days in the early 1980s was framed with a plaque and given to the Goff family, including his wife, Lori.
“It is a gift I can never replace,” Lori said. “From the time he was in the hospital, the community has been supportive. It has been overwhelming. I cannot imagine getting through this without the support of a community like East Limestone.”
The ceremony was well-received by the audience, who showed their support to the family and friends of Goff.
While the ceremony was short, lasting about five minutes total, Lori says that Goff would have been appreciative of the sentiment from all those expressing their support during this time.
“I thought Barry would have loved it,” Lori said. “He was shy, so he would have been embarrassed, but he would have loved it.”
Goff played basketball at the next level following his career with East Limestone. He played at Walker College and Calhoun Community College on scholarship.
Following his career, he became an employee of Steelcase for 23 years, becoming a valued and respected member of the community over time, according to Lori.
On Aug. 30 of this year, Goff died from complications related to COVID-19.
However, his family friends and teammates will never forget the man he was.
“To say he will be missed is putting it mildly,” Lori said.
