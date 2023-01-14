UPDATE: We are thankful that Leilan Auwae was FOUND SAFE early Saturday morning. No further details will be released at this time.
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating Leilan Auwae. Leilan Auwae is a 15 year old white female with a dimple on her right cheek, a nose ring, brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen on January13, 2023 at approximately 3: 10 pm wearing torn jeans, a dark hooded sweatshirt and black lace up boots in the area of East Limestone Road in Athens, Alabama. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Leilan Auwae, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111 or call 911.
