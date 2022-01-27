In October of last year, Ardmore High School principal Glenn Bryant received an unexpected phone call from a man promising him that what he was about to tell him was not a scam. The gentleman on the other end of the call was a proud Ardmore Tiger alumnus, and it was his wish to donate $1 million to the school, lead- ing to the creation of the Ardmore Schools Foundation.
Jackie Robison, a 1961 graduate of Ardmore and IBM retiree, called Bryant to tell him his intentions. According to Bryant, Robison told him, “If you can have it set up where Ardmore High School is the beneficiary of that amount and not necessarily paying into the coffers of the county, I will make that donation happen.”
Bryant’s initial thought was, “Can I even accept $1 million?”
“We got to work setting up a school foundation. Many schools and districts have that already, but it was the first time I had ever been involved in starting one,” Bryant said. Once the foundation was established, the money was deposited into the foundation’s account. The only stipulation was
that the money not be used to buy things that Limestone County Schools should pro- vide and that it benefit as many kids at Ardmore High School as possible.
The foundation’s board consists of two people from the school, an attorney and two business people from the Ardmore community.
“We have some ideas, but we have not made any deci- sions. What we did do at the last board meeting was we opted to deposit 95 percent of it with a financial advisor for investment purposes, and we are going to commit to only spending 5 percent of it per year,” Bryant said. The foundation is also
hopeful that individuals will continue to donate to the foundation to help Ardmore High School.
“I would like to see us continue our AP program at little to no cost to our parents. I would like to see us continue to offer dual enrollment classes free of charge. We are going to do some things aesthetically and offer some scholarships. Those are some things we can do right off the bat. You can blow $1 million quickly if you choose to, but you can also use it a long time if you invest it wisely,” Bryant said.
“He is just a genuinely good person. When I met with him, no fewer than five times did he nearly break down talking about his former teachers,” Bryant said of Robison. If invested and managed correctly, Bryant believes Robison’s gift could touch the lives of generations of future Ardmore High School students, just as the donor wanted.
