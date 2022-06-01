Lori Masonia, Ride With Me and Oasis Christ’s Church will host the fourth annual Addiction Eviction Rally at Swan Creek Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 4, 2022.
“This is the fourth annual Addiction Eviction Rally. Over the years it’s really grown. The vision gets more intense every year. This year, we hope to bring help, hope and healing and we want to bring awareness, you know, to our community that drugs are a pandemic and to let people know, you know, that there are signs to look for,” said Masonia.
The event will feature a lineup of speakers, worship teams and practitioners of Christian faith sharing Christian theology with the goal of initiating the road to recovery for those who struggle with substance addiction.
“It’s for anybody who is affected by addiction, it doesn’t always have to be the addict,” said Masonia. “What we hope to be able to provide that day is awareness. You get your breakthrough, and then okay, now, you know, they’ve admitted they have a problem and admitted that they need help, then we’ll have someone usher them to what we think or what they feel will best suit the needs that they have.”
There will be a $500 scholarship awarded for kids to be able to participate in summer programs, funded by the City of Athens Parks and Recreations Department and 12 white doves will be released during the event to memorialize those who have died from the effects of addiction.
Free food and school supplies will be provided at the event.
